Personnel news: Long Island Ducks

We have news about promotions and appointments to the Long Island Ducks (Atlantic League) front office for the 2024 season, including the addition of Sean Smith as the new general manager.

In addition to Smith being named GM, the team appointed Anthony Polito as Assistant GM/Stadium Operations; Sean Mulhall, Group Sales Manager; Justice Lallier, Ticket Sales Manager; and Augie Fortugno, Promotions Manager.

Michael Pfaff remains with the organization as Team President and Chief Business Officer and will continue to oversee a series of important ballpark and business projects, while providing direction and guidance to Smith and staff. Doug Cohen remains with the staff as Senior Vice President spearheading sales, business development and revenue generation.

“As we continue to expand our business, we are excited to see and recognize the continued growth of our front office staff,” said Ducks Owner/CEO Frank Boulton via press release. “We are looking forward to making 2024 the best season of Ducks baseball yet.”