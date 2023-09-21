Brockton to host pro, summer-collegiate teams in 2024

A new MLB Partner League team in the Frontier League will begin play in 2024, with the unnamed team set to join the Brockton Rox (summer collegiate; Futures League) on the schedule at Campanelli Stadium.

Hosting both pro and summer collegiate at the same ballpark isn’t quite a thing yet, but it’s not rare. During the 2020 COVID season and 2021 summer-collegiate teams set up shop in a few Texas League ballparks, while last season saw the debut of the Spire City Ghost Hounds (Atlantic League) at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium, also the home of the Frederick Keys (summer collegiate; MLB Draft League).

Both teams will be owned by Brian Kahn, who already opened the Rox, and marks the first Frontier League team in New England. It also marks the return of pro ball to Brockton; the Rox were originally part of the Northern League’s East Division, which eventually became the Northeast League and then the Can-Am, League before the team shifted to summer-collegiate ball in 2012. Kahn also owns the Windy City ThunderBolts of the Frontier League.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to the City of Brockton for their unwavering support and, of course, to the Frontier League for this exciting opportunity to bring high-quality, independent professional baseball to New England. Our aim is to create a team that unites the entire region and becomes a pivotal force in the Frontier League, enriching the vibrant sports culture of New England,” Kahn said via press release.

“We are excited to be adding a tremendous sports market in Brockton and a great facility in Campanelli Stadium to the Frontier League,” said deputy commissioner Steve Tahsler. “Windy City is one of our best regarded operations, and we are confident that the management and staff in Brockton will provide an amazing atmosphere and service to the Brockton community.”

The new Brockton team–with branding to be announced–replaces the traveling Empire City Greys from the Frontier League lineup.