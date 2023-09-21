Two new Prospect League teams on tap for 2024

Prepping for 2024, pt. 1: The Prospect League is welcoming two new teams to the summer-collegiate circuit next season, the Dubois County Bombers (Huntingburg, Ind.) and the Full Count Rhythm (Hendersonville, Tenn.).

Both teams are moving from the summer-collegiate Ohio Valley League. The Bombers are a familiar team in the baseball world, as the move marks a return to the Prospect League after having been a member from 2005-12. The Bombers, members of the Ohio Valley League from 2013-2023 and 2021 OVL Champions, play at historic League Stadium in Huntingburg. Originally built in 1894, the ballpark was featured in the movies A League of Their Own and Soul of the Game.

“For our organization and for our fans, this is a dream come true. This will allow our team on the field to compete against the very best of the best every night,” said Bombers Owner and President Justin Knepp via press release. “The competition will be better, the stadiums are the best in summer baseball, and the national appeal and attention is higher,” added Bombers Co-Owner Ara Knepp. “The exposure this will create for our players and for Dubois County is surreal.”

The Rhythm, founded by Full Count Ministries in 2020, was a member of the Ohio Valley League for each of its three seasons. The 2022 and 2023 league champions, based just 18 miles from Nashville, partner with the City of Hendersonville Parks Department to host games at Drakes Creek Park.

“We’re very excited about joining the Prospect League. We really feel like we’re moving up from Triple-A to the big leagues,” said Full Count Head Coach and General Manager Josh Carman via press release. “We want to bring a good product to the city of Hendersonville and our entire community. We’re going to work really hard to provide good, family fun every night at the ballpark.”

The former Ohio Valley League teams will replace the West Virginia Miners (sold to Dubois County) and the Quincy Gems (sold to Full Count).

“The Prospect League is thrilled to add two organizations the caliber of Dubois County and Full Count to its membership,” said Commissioner David Brauer via press release. “Both have demonstrated success both on and off the field and are poised to be thriving members of the Prospect League. There is no doubt that adding these teams will further enhance this League’s reputation.”