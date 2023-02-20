New for 2023: WellSpan Park

We have a new moniker for the home of the York Revolution (Atlantic League): WellSpan Park, with WellSpring Health replacing PeoplesBank as the team’s naming-rights partner.

The pair has enjoyed a business relationship since the team’s founding 17 years ago.

“Our community partners are the backbone of our business,” said Revolution President Eric Menzer via press release. “Everything we do is under-pinned by their support. WellSpan has been one of our most valued partners since the day the ballpark opened. They were literally one of the founders that made Revolution fun and pride possible in York, and it’s more than fitting that they step up once again – not just for us, but for the families, the non-profits, and the employers of York who rely on us as an essential part of what makes York such a terrific, well-rounded community.”

“At WellSpan, we’re not just transforming care, we’re transforming the communities we serve by supporting the places where those in South Central Pennsylvania gather to laugh, celebrate, and relax,” said Roxanna Gapstur, Ph.D., R.N., president and chief executive officer, WellSpan Health, via press release. “Our roots are firmly planted in York, and we are proud to stand with the York Revolution as the hometown team. We know our continued partnership will only strengthen the community where so many of our team members live, work, and play.”

WellSpan has been the Official Healthcare Provider of the York Revolution since the team’s founding in 2007 and expanded the relationship to serve as Official Sports Medicine Provider beginning in 2012. The health system offers similar sports medicine programs in support of numerous school districts, colleges, and community clubs across South Central Pennsylvania.