Now available: The Complete Guide to Spring Training 2023 / Arizona eBook

Book release day: The Complete Guide to Spring Training 2023 / Arizona is available as an eBook download and should be available shortly as a paperback.

We’ve come a long way since 2019—the last “normal” spring-training season—and all signs indicate that 2023 will finally be the time when we can worry less about labor lockouts and ballpark COVID restrictions and worry more about what’s happening on the field. A time for fresh beginnings.

And spring training is a time of new beginnings, when the baseball world preps for another season, as rookies fight for roster spots and veterans prep for another campaign. Every team in spring training has a shot to contend for a title, as life on the diamond begins anew.

This book is meant for all types of spring-training fans. Hardcore baseball fans scout their favorite teams and eagerly track every open roster spot. Casual fans head to spring training in search of the perfect Florida experience, happy to sip a brew at the outfield bar.

AVAILABLE NOW: THE COMPLETE GUIDE TO SPRING TRAINING 2023 / FLORIDA!

This book covers the 15 Cactus League teams playing out of 10 training camps: American Family Fields of Phoenix (Milwaukee Brewers), Camelback Ranch-Glendale (Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers), Goodyear Ballpark (Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Guardians), Hohokam Stadium (Oakland Athletics), Peoria Stadium (San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners), Salt River Fields at Talking Stick (Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies), Scottsdale Stadium (San Francisco Giants), Sloan Park (Chicago Cubs), Surprise Stadium (Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers), and Tempe Diablo Stadium (Los Angeles Angels). Also included: Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, and Phoenix Municipal Stadium, home of the Arizona State University Sun Devils. For those who follow their teams: exhibition games in Las Vegas.

Changes for the 2023 spring-training season are highlighted, including the return of the World Baseball Classic and its impact on your travel plans, as well as new ballpark amenities.

Each chapter features:

Best seats in each ballpark, whether you want comfort, shade, accessibility or autographs

Ballpark tips

Must-sees before and after the games, including local baseball attractions and sports bars

Training information, to plan a trip before the games start

Information on new and renovated ballparks

Travel tips: Low fares at nearby airports, alternative routes (beat the traffic!) and freeway shortcuts

College games: create your own day-night doubleheaders

Points of interest for the baseball history fan

This eBook is available in Kindle, Apple Books and Nook versions. The cost of the eBook edition: $9.99. Click here to buy. The paperback release should be available in a day or two. To keep up on our book releases, click here to subscribe to the August Publications newsletter.