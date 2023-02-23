Pirates continue PNC Park upgrades with new videoboard

More facility news from the Pittsburgh Pirates, as the team announced a new videoboard and other digital signage as part of 2023 PNC Park upgrades.

The 2023 PNC Park upgrades also include fascia ribbon boards and in-park sound system. The improvements will make their debut on Opening Day.

The new videoboard in left field will occupy more than twice the area of the previous display, without taking away from views of downtown Pittsburgh, complete with a 10-millimeter pixel spacing display, resulting in more than 4K pixels in width. Additionally, true HDR capability combined with higher brightness will enhance the action on the field for both day and night games.

In addition to the scoreboard, the Pirates are adding new fascia ribbon boards throughout the park, which will improve clarity for in-game stats and messaging, as well as new home plate, field level and dugout LED displays. The speaker system throughout the seating bowl has also been replaced with a new system providing crisp and consistent audio for all fans throughout the ballpark.

“We know from our many interactions with fans that the way in which they consume the game action is ever changing. The new scoreboard, facia displays and sound system will allow our fans to be even more immersed in the action on and off the field,” said Travis Williams, Pirates President, via press release. “It is important that we continue to build upon and enhance everything that makes PNC Park a unique and special place. Last offseason we successfully debuted the revamped River Walk. This season we are excited to unveil additional fan focused enhancements, beginning with the new sights and sounds our fans will experience this season.”

Behind the scenes, the project will also include replacements to the video components in the PNC Park scoreboard control room.

The Pirates engaged with Warrendale, Pa-based, Mitsubishi Electric’s Diamond Vision Systems to oversee installation of the 83,000-pound scoreboard and other displays throughout the ballpark.

The team had previously announced a 2023 overhaul of concessions, including the installation of new equipment and the rebranding of some stands. Last year saw more extensive changes to the ballpark, including new social and group spaces, upgraded concessions, an emphasis on team history and new kids areas.

RELATED STORIES: Pirates planning more PNC Park changes for 2023