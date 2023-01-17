Pirates planning more PNC Park changes for 2023

The Pittsburgh Pirates are planning more PNC Park changes for the 2023 season, in what’s becoming a yearly event for the National League team.

Some $11 million in PNC Park improvements have been approved by the team’s tenant, the Sports & Exhibition Authority. The list seems to be a series of moderate improvement, and nothing as dramatic as last year’s changes. The most obvious will be an overhaul of concessions, including the installation of new equipment and the rebranding of some stands. From the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:

On the main concourse inside the 22-year-old park, the Pirates intend to replace most of the concessions equipment, upgrade the signage on the concession stands, and install new awnings on some, Mr. Williams told board members.

They also are planning to add three new beer outlets, a new food stand, and a new “walk-through style concession concept,” Mr. Williams said. In addition, there will be lighting improvements and an upgraded point-of-sales system, he noted.

The Pirates are paying for all of the improvements themselves. They required SEA approval because the authority is the owner of the North Shore ballpark.

Last year saw more extensive changes to the ballpark, including new social and group spaces, upgraded concessions, an emphasis on team history and new kids areas.