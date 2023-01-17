Unique TD Bank Ballpark videoboards on tap for 2023

The coming season will see the Somerset Patriots (Double-A; Eastern League) debut unique TD Bank Ballpark videoboards featuring a top, middle and bottom layout totaling 1,620 square feet.

“We have been eyeing the right time and have discussed a new scoreboard over the past few seasons,” said Patriots Co-Chairman Jonathan Kalafer via press release “Our fans deserve the best, and as we look to enhance their enjoyment and overall entertainment at our games, it made a lot of sense to invest in a new scoreboard that will rival some of the top ones used throughout MLB and MiLB.”

From the top down, the displays measure 6 feet high by 15. 5 feet wide, 8.5 feet high by 36 feet wide and 20.5 feet high by 60 feet wide. All feature 15HD pixel layouts with wide-angle visibility to appeal to the entire ballpark. These displays can work together as one large canvas or as individual displays to show any combination of live video, instant replays, up-to-the-minute statistics, graphics, animations and sponsorship messages.

“The new outfield displays are going to be amazing and bring the entertainment and experience at every Patriots game to the next level,” said Scott Willson, Daktronics sales representative, via press release. “The three stacked displays bring a unique feel to the ballpark that can’t be experienced anywhere else. We look forward to this project coming to life and entertaining audiences for years to come.”

Included in the equipment installation, the Patriots will also receive a content package that will be produced and delivered by Daktronics Creative Services.

“As we look to the future and ways to improve the entertainment provided at the ballpark, the scoreboard topped the list,” added Kalafer. “This investment is for our fans to enjoy a full multi-media experience with all the new opportunities and technology available through Daktronics. We are looking forward to seeing how it will complement the excitement of Yankees Double-A baseball being played at our ballpark.”

Rendering courtesy Somerset Patriots.