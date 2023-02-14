Stetson unveils Melching Field upgrades

A facility facelift worth noting: Stetson University and the City of DeLand unveiled $8 million in Melching Field upgrades, including a new synthetic turf surface, new seating and more.

Melching Field at Conrad Park opened on February 12, 1999, replacing Conrad Park as the college program’s home. Over the past year, Melching Field underwent a complete renovation of the playing surface, including a new irrigation system as well as synthetic turf outside of the playing surface providing a more consistent playing experience. The outfield was made shorter and padded to protect players, while also providing the opportunity to increase the number of home runs.

On the fan side, Melching Field upgrades included a new sound system, videoboard, and an energy-efficient LED field lighting system with an entertainment option providing a light show throughout home games. Chairback seating with cupholders have been added throughout the ballpark, and premium seating areas include field level seats, drink rail seats and low top half-moon table seats with swivel chairs.

The bullpens have moved to the outfield; replacing them along the first and third baseline are seating solutions that can be reserved for special events. These areas include high top chairs, picnic tables, an outdoor kitchen, a grassy berm and a student section.

In addition to serving as home of the Stetson Hatters, Melching Field also hosts the summer collegiate DeLand Suns (FCSL).