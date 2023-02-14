Naming-rights extension will help pay for Dozer Park upgrades

The Peoria Chiefs (High-A; Midwest League) will help pay for MLB-mandated Dozer Park upgrades after a five-year extension of the ballpark’s naming-rights deal with Caterpillar Inc.

Caterpillar originally obtained naming rights in 2013 and adopted the Dozer Park name to pay tribute to the bulldozer, the product the company first manufactured.

“We are pleased to continue our relationship with the Peoria Chiefs,” said Henry Vicary, Caterpillar Community and Guest Relations Director, via press release. “This ballpark is a valuable asset for the Peoria area and for the thousands of Caterpillar families who attend games each year.”

“Caterpillar has helped keep professional baseball thriving in Peoria,” said Chiefs General Manager Jason Mott via press release. “We look forward to playing our home games at Dozer Park.”

The ballpark opened in 2002 as O’Brien Field.

Planned Dozer Park upgrades for 2023 include extended netting to the foul poles; a new LED lighting system, and a new women’s locker room facility. All MLB-mandated facility upgrades must be implemented by the 2025 season.