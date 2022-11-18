2023 Northwoods League lineup announced

The 2023 Northwoods League lineup has been announced, with the Minot Hot Tots entering the summer-collegiate circuit and the travel team Minnesota Mud Puppies to return.

The addition of the Minor Hot Tots, playing out of Corbett Field, had already been announced, and the return of the Thunder Bay Border Cats, while not formally confirmed, was widely expected after Canada’s COVID restrictions were loosened in September. That put the circuit at 23 teams, and while a Hudson team is in the offing, the team won’t be ready to launch this summer.

So back come the Mud Puppies, previously launched when the league needed an even number of teams for scheduling purposes. “As the Northwoods League enters its 30th year, we as a league are looking forward to having all of our affiliates be a part of the 2023 season,” said Northwoods League President Ryan Voz. “This is a milestone as the Northwoods League will celebrate 30 years of providing family entertainment across the Upper Midwest in 23 different locations with 24 teams.”

