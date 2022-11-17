Globe Life Field to host 2024 All-Star Game

Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers and the newest ballpark in the majors, has been announced as the host of the 2024 All-Star Game.

Seattle’s T-Mobile Park is set to host the 2023 All-Star Game, while Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park is set to host the 2026 All-Star Game.

“Major League Baseball is pleased to award the 2024 All-Star Game to the Rangers and the Cities of Arlington and Fort Worth, which presented a robust bid for All-Star Week,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said via press statement. “The Rangers stepped up under difficult circumstances and Globe Life Field served as terrific host for the 2020 Postseason, including the World Series. We are excited to once again feature baseball’s newest ballpark on a global stage next summer.”

Globe Life Field opened in the pandemic-impacted 2020 MLB season, hosting both the National League Championship Series and the 2020 World Series,

Texas hosted the All-Star Game last in 1995 at the Ballpark in Arlington. Previously the franchise hosted the All-Star Game in 1962 and 1969 when playing as the Washington Senators out of RFK Stadium.