Border Cats to skip 2022; Mud Puppies to return

With the Thunder Bay Border Cats again sitting out a season, the traveling Minnesota Mud Puppies will enjoy a return engagement for the 2022 Northwoods League season.

The Mud Puppies will only play a 36-game road schedule, picking up the road games that would have been scheduled for the Thunder Bay Border Cats. The team will be based out of the Twin Cities, with all players living or staying locally with family.

“This was a difficult decision to make, playing the 2022 season without the Thunder Bay Border Cats,” said Northwoods League President/Commissioner Ryan Voz in a press statement. “They have a rich tradition in the league.

“We were expecting the Mud Puppies to be a one-year stop-gap in 2021, however with the ongoing impact and uncertainty of international travel requirements, the decision was made to bring them back for 2022.”

The Mud Puppies were an original team that started in the Northwoods League in 1994 in Dubuque.

