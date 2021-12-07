Independence League expands to Laramie

The summer-collegiate Independence League is expanding to Laramie, with the new team playing at Cowboy Field on the University of Wyoming campus beginning in 2022.

Cowboy Field was home of the Wyoming Cowboys until the program folded in 1996.

“We are extremely excited to bring a family first environment to the great city of Laramie. Our team believes Summer Collegiate Baseball is an incredible experience not only for the players, but for the community at large. This was a no brainer opportunity to bring a competitive summer team to one of the best communities in the United States,” said co-owner Austin Byler in a press statement.

“Austin Byler and I are very close friends that understand the true impact Summer Collegiate Baseball has on a community, the players, host families, vendors and the country as a whole,” said co-owner Aaron Nielsen in a press statement. “We are driven to create an exciting environment for families that the Laramie community can be proud of for many years to come. Our first step – Name the team! We look forward to recommendations and we will be sharing the winning name and brand early on next year.”

To submit a name for consideration, send it to laramie.baseball2022@gmail.com.

