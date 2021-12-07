Schaub contract extended by American Association

Joshua Schaub’s tenure as American Association commissioner has been extended by two years, with a three-year option, as approved by the league’s Board of Directors.

“Joshua Schaub has proven himself to be the right leader for the American Association, and we are pleased to extend his contract,” said Sam Katz, Winnipeg Goldeyes owner and member of the league’s Executive Committee, via press release. “Joshua’s vision and passion for the league is obvious, and we look forward to many years of his guidance.”

Schaub was selected to be the second Commissioner of the American Association prior to the 2019 season. In his brief tenure Schaub has led the league through the MLB Partnership process, an expansion of the league’s technology stack, a rebrand of the league’s logos and social and digital media, increased unique content creation including the creation of aabaseball.tv, and a centralization of team services under the Commissioner’s Office. In addition, Schaub spearheaded the league’s COVID-19 response, which included being the only minor professional league to play a traditional circuit in 2020. The league also has seen the addition of the Kane County Cougars in 2021 and the Lake Country DockHounds, set to debut in 2022.

“Today marks another step in the American Association’s commitment to growth and prosperity. We have accomplished a lot in my first three seasons despite some significant obstacles and I look forward to continuing the forward momentum as we innovate and expand into uncharted territory for leagues such as ours,” said Schaub. “I want to thank the Board of Directors for their belief in the vision and investment into the execution to make it a reality.”