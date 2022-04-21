River Bandits, Kernels to play at 2022 Field of Dreams festivities

The Quad Cities River Bandits and Cedar Rapids Kernels will be the first Minor League Baseball teams to participate in MLB’s 2022 Field of Dreams celebration, with a game set for August 9.

The two Midwest League teams were already set to play Aug. 9 in a six-game series, so the move to Dyersville is a natural. And, like the teams in the 2021 game, both teams will don throwback jerseys for the match. The host River Bandits will become the Davenport Blue Sox (their name during the 1913-1916, 1929-1933 and 1934-1937 seasons), while the visiting Kernels will become the Cedar Rapids Bunnies (their name from 1904-1932). The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will play on August 11.

The 2021 game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox was a major hit in terms of media coverage and ratings. (We were there; check out our coverage of the game here.)

“We are thrilled to be able to host a game at such a perfect location for baseball fans from Eastern Iowa and around the world,” said Quad Cities owner Dave Heller via press release. “This is an opportunity that we have hoped for since MLB announced plans to build a ballpark in Dyersville, and to see it come to fruition is really exciting for our organization, and for the Kansas City Royals, our players and Bandit fans from across the region.”

“We are honored to have the opportunity to play in the first Minor League game at such an iconic venue,” said Cedar Rapids General Manager Scott Wilson via press release. “This will certainly be an incredible experience for our players, our organization and our great fans.”

Ticket information will be made available at a later date.

“Being able to have our two Minor League Baseball teams in Eastern Iowa play a game in Dyersville is a perfect fit,” said Morgan Sword, Major League Baseball’s Executive Vice President, Baseball Operations, via press release. “We are excited for our players and coaches, and we hope fans will take advantage of the opportunity to see a professional game at one of America’s most scenic ballparks.”

