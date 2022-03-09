Cougars to donate 50-50 proceeds to Ukrainian World Congress

With Russia’s military invasion of the Ukraine going strong, the Kane County Cougars (American Association) are pledging all of the proceeds from the 2022 season’s 50/50 raffle to the Ukrainian World Congress.

The Ukrainian World Congress coordinates emergency response and provides medical supplies and protective equipment to Ukraine. Along with donating the proceeds, the Kane County Cougars Foundation will also provide a match for the funds raised.

“The Kane County Cougars Foundation always supports local charities first,” said Cougars Owner and President Dr. Bob Froehlich said via press statement. “However, the events in the world today have caused us to broaden our horizons globally to help humankind. We stand with Ukraine.”

The Kane County Cougars open the 2022 season on Friday, May 13 at Northwestern Medicine Field against the Cleburne Railroaders.