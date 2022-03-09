Jackson launches name-the-team contest

The group bringing Prospect League summer-collegiate ball to The Ballpark at Jackson is launching a name-the-team contest for the 2023 franchise.

“We want those submitting an entry to understand that we are looking for a name that has something to do with the Jackson and West Tennessee area, something very unique, catchy and rolls off the tongue well,” said team owner Dennis Bastien via press release. “It should be registrable and not used by any professional or college team in any sport. It should be something that will be recognized and relates to this region. We are looking for the perfect marriage of name and image that can be transformed into a unique and identifiable logo.”

You can submit your idea at playballjackson.com. As a bonus, the first 500 Jackson fans submitting a unique entry will be mailed a stamped U.S. two-dollar bill redeemable for Jackson 5 dollars in the team merchandise store anytime during the 2023 season.

The person submitting the chosen name or inspiration for the name will receive a lifetime Jackson Prospect League season ticket, a game cap, and celebrity status for Opening Night 2023.

The contest runs through March 31, moving to a final ballot.

