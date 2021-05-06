Goldeyes to begin 2021 season in Jackson

Facing the same border issues plaguing a variety of pro and summer-collegiate teams, the Winnipeg Goldeyes (American Association) will begin the 2021 season playing out of The Ballpark at Jackson, former home to Southern League baseball.

The former Southern League Jackson Generals were not invited to be part of the new 120-team Minor League Baseball for 2021, leaving the ballpark available.

The Goldeyes join the likes of the Toronto Blue Jays, Vancouver Canadians and several independent and summer-collegiate teams in various leagues blocked from crossing the border by Canadian officials. While we may see a loosening of border standards in coming months, the current state of things have forced Canadian teams to take up residency on the U.S. side of the border for now.

“Thank you to the Jackson Generals for their willingness to provide the Winnipeg Goldeyes a home for the 2021 season,” said Goldeyes’ President/CEO Sam Katz. “We look forward to building a great relationship with Jackson, and providing the community with an exciting an entertaining brand of baseball.”



The Goldeyes first game in Jackson is scheduled for Friday, May 21 against the Chicago Dogs.

“The Goldeyes are still committed to hosting fans at Shaw Park in 2021,” said Goldeyes’ general manager Andrew Collier. “We are in regular communication with health authorities on both sides of the border, and will continue to make adjustments as necessary. We want to express our sincerest thanks to the Generals’ organization and their front office staff for agreeing to host us, and look forward to bringing the American Association’s high-level brand of baseball to the City of Jackson.”

“The Jackson Generals are thrilled to host the Goldeyes at The Ballpark at Jackson this summer,” said Generals’ general manager Marcus Sabata. “The pandemic has been tough on everyone, so when the opportunity to host Winnipeg arose, we were happy to help out a fellow ballclub. Although our fans look forward to welcoming the Generals back in 2022, I have no doubt that Jackson will show Winnipeg some true southern hospitality in the meantime. We look forward to an exciting summer of ‘J-Peg’ baseball.”

The team will train at Franklin Field, home of the Milwaukee Milkmen (American Association), before opening the season with Jackson as a home base.

