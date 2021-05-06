More ballparks offering up vaccine/ticket deals

We’re seeing more teams offering up free tickets as part of a vaccine administered at a ballpark, as municipalities work to keep up the battle against the COVID-19 virus.

Yesterday we reported the New York Yankees, New York Mets and Hartford Yard Goats were all unveiling plans to offer free tickets to fans heading to the ballpark for a vaccination. Today we’ve received word of more, and typical of the movement is the program announced by the Long Island Ducks (Atlantic League) in association with Suffolk County.

COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered at Fairfield Properties Ballpark on Friday, May 28, prior to the Ducks 2021 season opener. The Suffolk County Police Department

Medical Crisis Action Team (MedCAT) will be on hand May 28 to provide vaccinations to the public. Additionally, the first 250 fans who receive COVID-19 vaccines at the ballpark on Opening Night will receive a voucher redeemable for a free ticket to a 2021 Ducks home game.

The moves come as states lift capacity and social-distancing restrictions as more fans are vaccinated. In New York State, No COVID-19 testing will be required for fans to attend baseball games in 2021. Those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine, along with children 16 and under accompanied by vaccinated adults, will be permitted to sit in vaccinated sections at full capacity. Fans who have not yet received the vaccine will require six-foot distancing with 33% capacity in unvaccinated sections. Masks will be required for all fans while at the ballpark.

