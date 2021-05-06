Jumbo Shrimp, Jacksonville announce 121 Financial Ballpark lease extension

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A East) and the city of Jacksonville announced a 121 Financial Ballpark lease extension that will keep the team there through March 2043.

The agreement is subject to pending Jacksonville City Council approval.

“We are thrilled to cement this lease extension to keep the Jumbo Shrimp at 121 Financial Ballpark,” said Jumbo Shrimp owner/CEO Ken Babby. “We want to thank the City of Jacksonville and ASM Global for continuing this wonderful partnership. 121 Financial Ballpark has been a staple of the affordable family fun experience for fans of Crustacean Nation, and we look forward to it continuing to do so for many years in the future.”

The Jacksonville franchise has called 121 Financial Ballpark home since the park opened in 2003 as The Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville as part of the Better Jacksonville Plan.

121 Financial Ballpark is owned by the City of Jacksonville and managed by ASM Global with the Jumbo Shrimp as the primary tenant.

“The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp bring so much excitement, activity, and family fun to our community and Downtown Jacksonville,” said Mayor Lenny Curry. “This year, in their first season as a AAA team, that vibrancy will be bigger and more exciting than ever. With this lease agreement, we can look forward to many more years of baseball in Jacksonville. I encourage my colleagues on City Council to support this legislation.”

The playing surface of the ballpark was designated as Bragan Field, by act of Jacksonville City Council, in 2012 to honor the legacy of the legendary Jacksonville baseball family who were long-time operators of the baseball franchise and instrumental in the construction and opening of the ballpark. The naming rights agreement specifically ensures that the playing surface will continue to be referred to as Bragan Field.