Vaccinated-only ballpark sections on tap

Teams are implementing vaccinated-only sections to get more folks out to the ballpark: present proof of a full vaccination, and social-distancing restrictions are lifted.

The Los Angeles Dodgers had a trial run for a vaccinated-only section at Dodger Stadium on April 24, and the experiment went so well the team announced the use of such a section for May homestands. That test run featured a capacity of 500, but in May the team will be admitting 1,000 fans to the vaccinated-only sections.

In the vaccinated-only sections, social distancing will not be required (though face coverings are), and fans will be seated directly next to other parties. These sections will be reserved for fans aged 16 and older where at least two weeks have passed since they received their final vaccine dose, as well as children between the ages of 2 and 15 who can provide proof of having tested negative for COVID-19 (within 72 hours before entering, if based on a PCR test, or 24 hours before entering, if based on an antigen test).

To sweeten the deal, ducats in the vaccinated-only sections, located on the Right Field side of the Loge and Reserve Levels, are 20 percent off, at $34.

This is a stopgap measure for the Dodgers, who hope to open at full capacity in June.

The Dodgers aren’t the only team to offer such a section; the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres are as well, while other MLB teams consider its usage as well. We may see its usage in MiLB and summer-collegiate play as well, including the Madison Mallards (Northwoods League) at Warner Park, who are also looking at implementing such a section at Breese Stevens Field for their Forward Madison USL League One soccer team. And the Atlanta Hawks (NBA) are planning a vaccination section during the 2020-2021 NBA season playoffs at State Farm Arena.