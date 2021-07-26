Kingsport Road Warriors return home

After a traumatic incident that forced the Kingsport Axmen to disband for the season, the replacement Kingsport Road Warriors will return to Hunter Wright Stadium to finish the 2021 Appalachian League campaign.

As you read last week, the Axmen team was been disbanded and players sent home after a former player threatened a “Columbine 2.0” at a game at Hunter Wright Field. The decision was then made by the Appy League, Boyd Sports and USA Baseball to field a travel team, the Kingsport Road Warriors, to finish out the season. A new roster donned the away uniforms of the Axmen–which features Kingsport as a brand, not displaying the Axmen name–and took the field in Bristol.

But the door was never closed on returning to Hunter Wright Stadium.

The Road Warriors return to Kingsport with a doubleheader against the Greeneville Flyboys beginning at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Kingsport finishes its three-game series with the Flyboys at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Road Warriors wrap up their six-game homestand with a nine-inning contest against the Bristol State Liners Friday night and a doubleheader Saturday. Kingsport concludes its regular season Aug. 6 and Aug. 7.

“We are delighted to be able to come back and finish our season,” Boyd Sports President/COO Chris Allen said via press release. “We have spent countless hours coordinating the proper security measures at our ballpark to ensure the utmost safety for the players, coaches, staff and fans. These young men who have stepped up to play on our road team deserve this finish. They have played hard and I hope everyone in Kingsport comes out and shows their support for the guys! Baseball is back in Kingsport!”

