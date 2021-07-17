Kingsport baseball returns after incident

With a new roster in place after the Kingsport Axmen roster was disbanded, the Appalachian League’s Kingsport Road Warriors took the field last night in Bristol.

As you read yesterday, the Axmen team was been disbanded and players sent home after a former player threatened a “Columbine 2.0” at Monday’s game at Hunter Wright Field. The decision was then made by the Appy League, Boyd Sports and USA Baseball to field a travel team, the Kingsport Road Warriors, to finish out the season. A new roster donned the away uniforms of the Axmen–which features Kingsport as a brand, not displaying the Axmen name–and took the field in Bristol.

If nothing else, the new players showed some spunk in taking an early lead, but in the end dropped the game. Still, the accomplishment took place in the top of the first when the new team came to bat. From the TimesNews:

“This has been a major speed bump,” Jeremy Boler, vice president of Boyd Sports, said. “It’s been crazy. It’s been a long time since I’ve had to recruit players, so the phones were burning yesterday.”…

The players were pleasantly surprised when their phones started ringing with a chance to play in the Appalachian League.

“It’s a great opportunity,” said Conner Hyatt, a key member of Science Hill’s state championship team this year who will play at King University. “I didn’t think I could pass on it. I’m going to get some experience going into college. But I have no clue what to expect.”

There still is a chance Kingsport could return to Hunter Wright Stadium before the end of the season.

