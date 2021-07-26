Your winner in Best of the Ballparks, MLB Summer Collegiate: Calfee Park

Your winner in the 2021 MLB Summer Collegiate Best of the Ballparks fan vote: Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park, as the home of the Pulaski River Turtles won for the second year in a row.

The bracketed 16-ballpark competition, held through July, saw the Appalachian League’s Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park receive 55 percent of the final-round vote over Pioneer Park, home of the Greeneville Flyboys, in the finals. Overall, over 500,000 fans voted in the annual fan competition.

Before the 2021 MiLB reorganization, Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park was a winner in the MLB Rookie-level facilities category when home of the Pulaski Yankees of the Appalachian League.

“Repeating as a Best of the Ballpark winner is extremely difficult,” said Ballpark Digest publisher Kevin Reichard. “The fact that Pulaski managed to do so even after an offseason of major change is a major accomplishment and shows the community’s commitment to the team.”

“We are ecstatic to once again receive this honor,” said River Turtles GM J.W. Martin. “It’s a testament to our local baseball community. Our fans make Calfee Park what it is…one of the best ballparks in the country!”

Other fan favorites in the 2021 Best of the Ballparks fan vote include Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Detroit Tigers (Grapefruit League); Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Arizona Diamondbacks/Colorado Rockies (Cactus League); O’Brate Stadium, Oklahoma State University (college baseball); PNC Park, Pittsburgh Pirates (Major League Baseball); Las Vegas Ballpark, Las Vegas Aviators (Triple-A); Dunkin’ Donuts Park, Hartford Yard Goats (Double-A); Clipper Magazine Stadium,Lancaster Barnstormers (MLB Partner Leagues); Maimonides Park, Brooklyn Cyclones (High-A); and Atrium Health Ballpark, Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Low-A).