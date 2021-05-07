New Pioneer League branding unveiled

The Pioneer League unveiled new branding as part of the makeover after switching from affiliated MiLB ball to an independent MLB Partner League, paying homage to the Mountain West and a 1939 debut.

“This year the Pioneer League graduated to MLB Partner League status and so it was clear that the league’s brand identity needed a thorough refresh,” said Pioneer League President, Michael Shapiro. “The creative work by [North Carolina-based] Project 13 was incredible. It perfectly reflects the league’s new vision.”