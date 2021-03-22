New looks, owners for Cleburne Railroaders

Texas Rangers exec Neil Leibman and former NFL punter Jon Ryan have joined the ownership of the Cleburne Railroaders (American Association), which also unveiled new branding for the 2021 season.

Ryan is also an owner of the summer-collegiate Portland Pickles (West Coast League), along with Alan Miller, who also joined the Railroaders ownership group.

Leibman is the Rangers chief operating officer and president of business operations, but also has a background in Minor League Baseball and guided the Rangers to ownership of the Down East Wood Ducks and Hickory Crawdads. The Rangers are not part of this transaction; this came from Liebman’s Top Tier Sports investment fund.

“The growth of Cleburne and the kindness of the people who live here are impressive, but I’m most excited about our partners’ commitment to developing baseball at all levels,” Leibman said via press release. “Daryn and John have done a great job building a strong community asset and I hope that Jon, Alan and I can contribute positively to their growth.”

The team also unveiled a new look for 2021, stressing the Texas history with a design based on the Texas flag: Caboose Red, Steel Rail Blue and Whistle Post White.

“We wanted to create an identity that honors the 115-year heritage of the team and the region,” Alan Miller said via press release. “Baseball and trains are the fabric of America. We couldn’t be more excited to build a Texas mecca for baseball fans.”

The marks were created by Miller’s COLLiDE Agency and designer Kevin McLaughlin.

“I’m so excited to become a part of the great Cleburne community. Although my playing experience has been in football, I have a huge passion for baseball. I look forward to bringing my on-field knowledge of professional sports to the Railroaders and to ultimately bring a championship trophy to the city,” said new owner Jon Ryan, who played fourteen seasons in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers.

Miller’s agency, COLLiDE, will take on all marketing, merchandising and brand duties. General Manager John Junker will continue to oversee operations.