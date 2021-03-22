Geronimo Hospitality Group lands Beloit concessions deal

Local restaurant corporation Geronimo Hospitality Group will handle concessions at ABC Supply Stadium, opening this season as the new home of the Beloit Snappers (High-A Central).

“Across our community, Geronimo Hospitality Group is synonymous with great food, high-end hospitality, and unforgettable experiences,” team president Jeff Jurgella said via press release. “Adding their award-winning creativity and flavor to the ballpark will take the fan experience at the new stadium to the next level. I can’t wait to taste what they create.”

Geronimo Hospitality Group maintains a portfolio of restaurants and hospitality venues throughout Beloit, including Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, truk’t, Lucy’s #7 Burger Bar, Velvet Buffalo Modern Italian, and Bessie’s Diner.

“We’re incredibly excited to provide the concessions and private event catering for the new stadium, some of which will feature our signature Geronimo flair,” says Jeff Whiteman, chief operating officer of Geronimo Hospitality Group. “Our team worked hard to create a diverse and delicious menu, and we can’t wait for everyone to dig in.”

Geronimo Hospitality Group has hired Blair Schmitz as general manager to lead concessions and catering operations. A sports and entertainment industry-veteran, Schmitz spent the last 20 years providing hospitality to the student-athletes, donors, and fans at the University of Wisconsin.

“I’m excited to join the Geronimo team and deliver an outstanding food and beverage experience for all Snappers fans,” said Schmitz. “We look forward to providing the best experience in all of baseball to the fans right here in Beloit.”

Photo of ABC Supply Stadium construction courtesy Beloit Snappers.

