New Beloit ballpark construction begins

A milestone day: construction on a new Beloit ballpark began today, as the Riverbend Stadium Authority moves ahead with a new downtown Minor League Baseball facility. We have new renderings and a name: ABC Supply Stadium.

All agreements, including a ground lease with the City of Beloit, site plan, and architectural approval have been executed and finalized. The ballpark is targeted for completion on June 14, 2021. The design is from Jones Petrie Rafinski.

“Breaking ground marks an important and much anticipated milestone for the Riverbend Stadium Authority, Gateway Professional Baseball, and all stakeholders involved in bringing this incredible stadium and community amenity to Beloit,” said Jim Packard, Riverbend Stadium Authority President. “We are pleased with the City of Beloit’s approval of the ground lease and development agreement, and we look forward to this next phase of the project.”

Local real-estate developer Hendricks Commercial Properties, owned by Beloit native Diane Hendricks, is spearheading construction of the ballpark site. Another Hendricks property, ABC Supply, is on record for the ballpark’s naming rights.

The ballpark construction should be enough to keep Minor League Baseball in Beloit, even in the face of impending contraction before the 2021 season. Quint Studer, owner of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Class AA; Southern League) and a local resident, has spearheaded the effort to keep Midwest League baseball in Beloit.

The 3,800-capacity ballpark will feature a grandstand with administrative offices and player facilities, concessions and restrooms, center-field outdoor group areas, a kids’ play area and a 300+-capacity stadium club that can be used year-round. The main concourse will wrap 360 degrees around the field and features a main entry gate at center field. Outdoor group areas will be located in left field and right field with a kid’s playground and inflatable area planned for the outfield concourse. An artificial-turf field would allow for uses other than professional baseball. New surface parking lots will be provided to the north and south of the ballpark.

