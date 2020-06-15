It’s South Bend vs. Lexington in Best of the Ballparks 2020, MiLB Low-A finals

It’s Four Winds Field vs. Whitaker Bank Ballpark in the finals of the Best of the Ballparks 2020, MiLB Low-A fan vote, with a Midwest League vs. Sally League matchup in the fifth and final round. So you know what to do: vote!

In the last round, Four Winds Field, home of the South Bend Cubs, narrowly edged Atrium Health Ballpark, home of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, while Whitaker Bank Ballpark, Lexington Legends home, had a more comfortable margin of victory against Joseph J. Riley Jr. Park, home of the Charleston RiverDogs. With a Sally League ballpark in the Final Four, we may see the Midwest League’s stranglehold on the title be broken. So go vote!

Traditionally we begin our Minor League Baseball voting with the ballparks of the South Atlantic (Sally) League and Midwest League up for review, and this year is no different. Below you’ll find our rankings of the 30 Low-A ballparks, headed by last year’s winner, Parkview Field. Since the voting began in 2015, three different Low-A ballparks have snared the Best of the Ballparks honors, and they’re all from the Midwest League: Modern Woodmen Park (2015), Parkview Field (2016, 2018 and 2019) and Four Winds Field (2017). By winning the 2019 fan vote, Parkview Field became the first Minor League Baseball team to win three Best of the Ballparks titles. And we expect a spirited competition in 2020. So let the voting begin!

We know from marketing stats that a third of our readers work in the baseball industry, so we’re tapping into that collective expertise. And we know from our research that a third of our readers sell to the baseball industry, so that expertise will be valuable as well. The remaining third—fans, media, government—will certainly have a different view on things as well. We can’t wait to see what our readers—whom we consider to be the smartest folks in baseball—say about the best of the ballparks.

Here’s our ranking of Low-A ballparks, combining South Atlantic (Sally) League and Midwest League ballparks. As winner of the 2019 Best of the Ballparks fan vote for Low-A ballparks, Parkview Field is placed as the top seed. There are some changes in the seedings from 2019 to 2020. First, some ballparks are higher in the ratings as the result of a strong showing in the 2019 voting: we trust the judgment of our readers. Second, there are some higher rankings thanks to upgrades happening in the offseason. Third, we have a new ballpark in this list, as Atrium Health Ballpark, new home of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, replaces the team’s former home, Intimidators Stadium. Because we’ve not yet visited Atrium Health Ballpark, we’ve placed it in a modest spot in these rankings; we surely will revisit this rank after a visit for a game. These rankings are a gentle guide, to be sure.









We are running the contest with seeded brackets, so there will be plenty of action in coming days. Here’s our schedule for the Best of the Ballparks 2020 Low-A vote:

First Round: Completed

Second Round: Completed

Third Round: Completed

Semifinals Round: Completed

Finals: Now through end of day, June 19

Spring Training: Completed (winners: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium and Salt River Fields)

Low A: Now-June 19

High A: Now-June 22

Class AA: June 16-July 8

Class AAA: June 18-July 10

Short Season A/Rookie: June 22-July 17

Independent: June 24-July 16

Summer Collegiate: June 29-July 20

MLB: TBD

Some things to note. First, you are allowed to vote multiple times, but you can only vote once per day. Second, you don't need to fill out a full slate: partially filled lineups will count. A running tally of the vote will be presented.