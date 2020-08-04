Top Menu

Should the Snappers name stay or go? Team asks for input

August 4, 2020

ABC Supply Stadium

With construction of a new downtown ballpark underway, the management of the Beloit Snappers (Low A; Midwest League) is asking if the Snappers name should stay or if it should be updated as part of the team’s 2021 makeover.

Via the team website, the call went out today for input on the Snappers branding:

We want every part of your experience at our ballpark to be perfect and we’re working tirelessly to ensure our new stadium delivers our classic experience through exciting modern amenities, that our in-game entertainment is the best around, and that our promotions, giveaways, and theme nights make every game an affordable, family-friendly party at the ballpark.

Your ballpark experience also includes the team on the field, and we want to make sure the name we wear on the front of our jerseys represents our community and represents YOU, the great fans of Beloit.

To make that happen, we’re looking for suggestions from you to refresh the identity of Beloit baseball.

For what it’s worth: Snappers is one of the great names in all of Minor League Baseball. It combines a fierceness of the snapping turtle while connecting to a bucolic feel. It works well as a mascot, a plushy, and all kinds of merch. Updating the tired old snapper logo is certainly a must if the team name stays, however.

