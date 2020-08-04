Meyer-Shipp new MLB Chief People & Culture Officer

A fresh face in the MLB executive lineup: Michele Meyer-Shipp is the new Chief People & Culture Officer for Major League Baseball, overseeing all of MLB’s human-resources activities and off-field office operations.

Included in her portfolio: talent processes and programs, workplace culture, diversity and inclusion, and all off-field office operations.

"I am very pleased that Michele is joining us to fill this vital role for Major League Baseball," said Commissioner Rob Manfred in a press statement. "Michele's outstanding record of accomplishment will be a valuable addition to our senior leadership team, the hiring and development of our employees, and industry initiatives. We are excited for her to get started."

According to an MLB press release, Meyer-Shipp joins MLB from KPMG LLP, where she has served as the accounting firm’s Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer. While at KPMG, she led all firm programs and initiatives relating to workforce, workplace, and marketplace diversity and inclusion. In addition to overseeing a host of human resource-related initiatives in this role, she consulted with clients on building diverse and inclusive workplaces. Previously, Meyer-Shipp worked for Prudential Financial, serving as Global Chief Diversity Officer for five years, and for the law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP, where she was Global Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer. Prior to those roles, she spent over a decade practicing employment law in both the public and private sectors, counseling clients on driving equitable talent and workplace practices.

MLB has already made some progress on the diversity front, receiving an A-minus in racial hiring, a C in gender hiring and B-minus in overall hiring in Dr. Richard Lapchick’s 2019 Racial and Gender report card. Still, there are plenty of areas where the sport can improve.