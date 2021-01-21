Northern Colorado Owlz to debut in 2022

As anticipated, the Pioneer League’s Northern Colorado Owlz will made their independent-baseball debut in 2022 and sit out 2021, as their home, a Future Legends Complex ballpark in Windsor (CO), will not be ready in time.

The unfinished state of the complex was cited as a major reason to delate the team’s debut, as well as state and local COVID-19 restrictions. Also an issue: the many, many challenges of scheduling a short season with nine teams in the league lineup: the original eight Pioneer League teams plus the Boise Hawks. The former Orem Owlz are one of eight teams to transition from MLB Rookie-level ball to an independent ball with MLB ties and a clear mission to focus on development for players who receive interest from major league teams but are not drafted. In addition, MLB teams will be able to send prospects to Pioneer League teams.

“We want to give our fans the best possible experience when they come to an Owlz game for the first time, making sure we prioritize their health, and welcoming them to Future Legends Complex with a fully finished stadium, retail, restaurants, and other sports fields,” Northern Colorado Owlz Owner and Future Legends CEO Jeff Katofsky said via press release. “With the whole Future Legends development operating for the 2022 season, we want to welcome supporters to a sports fans paradise.”

“Our priority is the health of our team, supporters and community. The Northern Colorado community deserves its first professional baseball game to be an unforgettable experience surrounded by friends, family and other fans! As an ownership group, given the restrictions of the pandemic, we didn’t see that happening in 2021,” added Northern Colorado Owlz Owner and Future Legends Executive Director of Operations Casey Katofsky said via press release.

Also planned as part of the mix at the Windsor (CO) sports complex: USL League One adds Northern Colorado FC for 2022.

Rendering courtesy Future Legends Sports Complex.

