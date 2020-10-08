New for 2021: Wintrust Field

The home of the Schaumburg Boomers (independent; Frontier League) will have a new name after a naming-rights deal with Wintrust Financial Corp.: Wintrust Field.

The new name will be pushed into immediate use on October 15, 2020 if approved by the Village of Schaumburg.

Wintrust has been the Boomers exclusive banking partner since Boomers’ inception in Schaumburg in 2012. This expanded partnership is a six-year agreement and includes new Wintrust Field signage above the left-field videoboard, press box, and seating sections.

“At Wintrust, we like to align ourselves with the organizations that make this area so unique,” said Wintrust CEO & Founder Edward J. Wehmer. “Especially those, like the Boomers, that bring so much fun to our community. It’s been a pleasure to partner with the team and we’re excited to strengthen that partnership with Wintrust Field. Between our relationships with the Cubs, the White Sox, and the Boomers, we’re the bank for Chicago baseball!”

“We are thrilled to enhance and strengthen our partnership with Wintrust with this naming rights agreement,” said Patrick A. Salvi, CEO and Owner of the Schaumburg Boomers. “We cannot wait to welcome our great fans to Wintrust Field in 2021.”

The ballpark, built in 1999, is owned by the Village of Schaumburg and was previously named Alexian Field in 1999–2010 and Boomers Stadium in 2011 to 2020.