Expedition League expands to Butte

The summer-collegiate Expedition League will field a team in Butte, MT, playing out of 3 Legends Stadium at the Copper Mountain Recreation Complex.

The $2.3 million ballpark, which opened in 2017, is currently home to American Legion teams.

“We are extremely excited to add an Expedition League team in Butte,” said Steve Wagner, Expedition League President. “As the fifth largest city in Montana and an economic and cultural hub with a rich history, it’s the perfect community for an Expedition League team. Butte-Silver Bow is “The Richest Hill On Earth” and the people in and around Butte are wonderful people and we’re excited to bring our brand of high caliber, nonstop fun, family entertainment to this great city and the surrounding communities. 3 Legends Stadium is an incredible ballpark and the perfect venue for Expedition League baseball.”

“The City/County of Butte-Silver Bow and Butte Parks and Recreation have done an outstanding job of constructing and maintaining 3 Legends Stadium,” said Dane Wagner, General Manager of the Butte Expedition League team. “We’re looking forward to a few additional upgrades coming for the 2021 season that will enhance the fan experience. I can’t wait for 2021 Opening Day on May 25, 2021. 3 Legends Stadium will definitely be rockin’ all summer long. It’s thrilling to add the first of many Montana teams to the Expedition League here in Butte. This team and City are truly an anchor for this expansion.”

Expedition League teams play a 64-game season beginning on May 25, 2021 and ending on August 7, 2021 with one week of playoffs after the regular season to crown the League champion. Next up in the Butte effort: a name-the-team contest.

Butte formerly hosted Minor League Baseball in the form of the Butte Copper Kings, the ill-fated team where then-owners Mike Veeck and Bill Murray once had an Opening Day fireworks extravaganza snowed out. The Copper Kings played at Alumni Coliseum at the Montana Tech campus.