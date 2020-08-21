Another MLB COVID-19 shutdown, this one from the Mets

Another COVID-19 shutdown hits Major League Baseball, as last night’s New York Mets/Miami Marlins game at Marlins Park was postponed after two positive tests from a player and a staffer, with tonight’s Mets/Yankees game postponed as well.

Tonight’s game has special significance: it’s a Subway Series game against the Yankees at Citi Field. The positive test may also call for the entire series to be postponed: even in a case where there was only a single Reds player posted a positive COVID-19 test, the team was shut down for four games. The most likely outcome should the series be postponed: weekend doubleheaders next weekend at Yankee Stadium, where the Subway Series is set to resume.

The team conducted contact tracing, with two team members that tested positive along with those traced to be within close contact remaining in Miami last night. Daily tests are likely for the players who returned to New York City.

The Mets are the fourth MLB team to have one or more players post positive COVID-19 results. The St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins had 18-plus players and staffers post positives, leading to long shutdowns, while the Cincinnati Reds had a single player post a positive COVID-19 result. Pittsburgh Pirates president Travis Williams also tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, but contact tracing did not yield any recent interactions with players.

RELATED STORIES: Reds player tests positive for COVID-19; More Cards game postponements on the way; Cards-Cubs series postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests; New MLB COVID-19 rules: face coverings in dugouts and more; After more COVID-19 positives, Cards-Tigers series postponed; More Cardinals positive COVID-19 tests threaten series, 2020 season; Another COVID-19 postponement: Cards at Brewers; Phillies-Blue Jays series postponed after COVID-19 positives; Marlins season suspended; MLB scrambles to reschedule; Manfred: Game postponements sign that COVID-19 measures are working; Another COVID-19 cancelation: Yankees/Phillies; Orioles-Marlins game scrapped after COVID-19 outbreak; ESPN touts big numbers for 2020 MLB debut; Fox is virtually ruining baseball, one augmented reality at a time; How MLB will handle a fan-free broadcast