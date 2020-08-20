Hawk-Eye Innovations, MLB announce tracking-platform deal

This isn’t new today, but worth noting: Hawk-Eye Innovations announced the implementation of its optical-tracking and vision-processing system across all MLB ballparks and training facilities.

As we noted in our season preview, Hawk-Eye Innovations technology replaces TrackMan and Doppler radar to power the second-generation Statcast technology.

The technology is now installed at all 29 U.S. MLB ballparks as well as Buffalo’s Sahlen Field, the temporary home of the Toronto Blue Jays. Hawk-Eye’s optical tracking system and vision-processing technology enable live ball and player tracking to +/- 0.1 inch accuracy with full-field coverage. This new platform provides MLB teams with a continuous data stream to better assess all on-field activity, including pitcher/batter mechanics, pitch execution, batted-ball trajectory and defense metrics. The Hawk-Eye platform integrates with MLB infrastructure and Google Cloud to power MLB’s Statcast system with more accurate data and advanced metrics for stat-loving fans to enjoy.

As a result of an extended evaluation, Hawk-Eye Innovations North America and MLB have entered into a multi-year partnership to provide tracking and analytics services across all MLB ballparks and several training facilities. This data will be used to power broadcast and digital fan experiences, as well as a range of baseball operations functions, including player development and umpire evaluation.

The Hawk-Eye system tracks the field of play using 12 high-resolution, high-frame rate video cameras installed at each ballpark. Video from these cameras is synchronized and analyzed to detect and track ball and player movement. In addition to previously available data sets, the new platform provides real-time player pose and motion analysis by measuring multiple points on the body thirty times per second.

“Hawk-Eye’s impressive 20-year history in sports tracking has resulted in industry-leading expertise and gave us a high degree of confidence in this partnership,” said Jason Gaedtke, MLB Chief Technology Officer. “We are already seeing excellent results during the early part of our season. We set a high bar for performance of the new tracking system and Hawk-Eye has consistently met and exceeded those expectations. We look forward to working with Paul and his team to continue to innovate on this platform in the years ahead.”

“Fans can enjoy baseball on a deeper level with increased stats on a specific player,” said Dr. Paul Hawkins, Founder, Hawk-Eye Innovations. “Working together with MLB, we’re advancing our data capture service as the next core of our business. This new implementation heightens the experience for MLB’s players, officials and fans, as we strive for increased precision and engagement. We see this as a crucial step in this journey and are thrilled to be growing our partnership with Major League Baseball.”

RELATED STORIES: How MLB will handle a fan-free broadcast