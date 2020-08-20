Reagins new MLB Chief Baseball Development Officer

Tony Reagins is Major League Baseball’s new Chief Baseball Development Officer, charged with overseeing all of MLB’s many youth and amateur baseball and softball endeavors, as well as the streamlining of amateur scouting around the world and operations of the Arizona Fall League and college baseball tournaments.

His portfolio is pretty extensive and listed below.

Conspicuously absent from Reagins’ duties: anything at all to do with Minor League Baseball. There had been speculation that MLB was looking to wrap up all its amateur and future Minor League Baseball oversight under one banner, but if that’s the plan, it’s not part of the Reagins portfolio–as of now. Here’s the specific list of responsibilities, per MLB:

Grassroots Participation – Continued growth of the “ PLAY BALL ” initiative, which launched in June 2015, includes multilateral partnerships with USA Baseball, USA Softball, the U.S. Conference of Mayors and Little League International, and features youth engagement events held in the United States (all 50 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico) and throughout the world. Initiative also includes widespread offerings to young people, including the in-school Fun At Bat program and the Pitch Hit & Run and Jr. Home Run Derby skills competitions.

Reagins’ experience with the Los Angeles Angels including a stint as Director of Player Development before becoming the fifth African-American General Manager in baseball history. As General Manager of the Angels, Reagins amassed a record of 363-285 (.560), averaging nearly 91 wins per season. His highlights included the Club’s consecutive American League West crowns in 2008-09 and its first 100-win season in franchise history in ’08.

There is a lot on Reagins’ plate; arguably, many of these initiatives are directly connected to the future of baseball in America. MLB doesn’t always do the best job of explaining the importance of these initiatives or showcasing the lives impacted by them. To succeed, these measures need to do more than just burnish MLB’s reputation. We spent time talking with two callers this morning about baseball programs Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs); there is an appetite for what is in the Reagins portfolio.