Williamsport Little League Classic announced for 2021 season

The MLB Little League Classic will be back in 2021, as the Cleveland Indians and Los Angeles Angels will face off at Historic Bowman Field on Sunday, August 22, with the matchup set to be broadcast on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball and ESPN Radio.

The game was first held in the 2017 season on an annual basis before being canceled for the 2020 season.

The game is part of the Little League Baseball World Series festivities in Williamsport, with major leaguers on the Angels and Indians attending games earlier in the day. The seating at Bowman Field will be filled with the players and families of the participating Little League Baseball World Series teams, as well as local Williamsport youth baseball and softball organizations.

“Investing in the future of our game has always been a central focus for our organization,” said Los Angeles Angels Owner Arte Moreno in a press statement. “We are honored to participate in this special event that unites MLB’s brightest stars with the game’s next generation.”

“We’re very excited to be selected for what has become a highlight of MLB’s unique lineup of annual showcase games,” said Cleveland Indians President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonett in a press statement. “The future of baseball will be determined by the next generation of players and fans, so to have the opportunity to engage these young athletes to celebrate and continue to grow this great game will have a powerful and lasting impact on our organization and especially our players. It’s a young baseball player’s dream to play on the Little League World Series stage in Williamsport and only a select few get the opportunity. We look forward to bringing our Major League team to participate next August and fulfill some of those young baseball dreams we had when we were just getting started in this game.”

Bowman Field, home of the Williamsport Crosscutters (Short Season A; NY-Penn League), was renovated in 2017 with investments from Major League Baseball and the state of Pennsylvania,. More than 560 Major Leaguers, including Hall of Famers Nolan Ryan, Bill Mazeroski, Jim Rice and Jim Bunning, have worn a professional baseball uniform for Williamsport.