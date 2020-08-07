Cards-Cubs series postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests

The St. Louis Cardinals can’t quite shake the COVID-19 virus, as three positive tests from two players and a staffer causes a postponement of tonight’s game at Busch Stadium against the Chicago Cubs as well as Saturday’s and Sunday’s games.

The Cubs had already left town before MLB announced the cancelation of tonight’s game, much less the rest of the three-game series.

No word on any makeup dates, nor the status of the Cards’ upcoming games. The next scheduled game for the Cardinals is Tuesday, with St. Louis set to host the Pirates in a two-game series before heading to Detroit for a single game against the Tigers before hopping on a charter set for Friday-Sunday agains the White Sox in Chicago. Given that before these games were postponed the Cards were set to play 55 games in 52 days, the additional cancelations will cause even more stress for the team.

Cardinals outfielder Austin Dean and reliever Ryan Helsley were reported as testing positive by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. More testing is set for tomorrow, as well as more contact tracing.

Earlier today MLB and the players association released the results of COVID-19 testing, through the end of yesterday. Out of 13,043 samples, 13 were new positives, a 0.1% rate. Seven positives were players and 6 were staff members, with most coming from the Cardinals.

