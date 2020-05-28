2020 MINK League season canceled

Another casualty for 2020 summer-collegiate play: the nine-team MINK League has canceled its 2020 season, but league officials vow to be back in 2021.

The MINK League includes the Chillicothe Mudcats, Clarinda A’s, Clinton Creatures, Des Moines Peak Prospects, Jefferson City Renegades, Joplin Outlaws, Nevada Griffons, Sedalia Bombers and the St. Joseph Mustangs.

“It is with great disappointment that the MINK League has determined that we cannot play this season,” said MINK League Commissioner Ron Rodriguez in a press statement. “We join the many other leagues across the United States that have been affected by the COVID-19 virus and the fallout from it. But we must have the safety of our communities, host families, players, coaches, staff and officials as our main concern. Our communities are a vital part of the MINK League and we enjoy and appreciate their support. We made every effort to play this season and delayed the decision to make the most educated decision possible.”

“The summer tradition that is MINK League Baseball is something we hold very special. 2021 is going to be a very special season, a celebration. We want to thank all of the health care and frontline workers that have worked to keep us safe, and our thoughts are with those affected. We wish everyone to be safe and well,” said MINK League President Ky Turner.

The MINK League joins the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League, Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, New York Collegiate Baseball League, Ohio Valley League, New England Collegiate Baseball League, Cape Cod League and the Valley Baseball League in canceling the 2020 season. The Expedition League, Western Canadian Baseball League, Prospect League, Coastal Plain League, Futures Collegiate Baseball League, West Coast League and the Texas Collegiate League have announced delays to the 2020 summer-collegiate season, while the Northwoods League has announced play on a regional basis. We expect these leagues to announce their 2020 plans between now and June 3.

With daily news about the spread of the coronavirus impacting the sports-business and facilities industries, it’s more important than ever to stay up with the latest news in the venues industry. That’s why we launched a Venues Digest newsletter focusing on coronavirus information across the ballparks, arenas, stadiums, theater and performing-arts worlds. For now it will appear daily, and for now it will be free of charge to industry professionals. Sign up here.

RELATED STORIES: Northwoods League to launch regional play, conforming with local guidelines; Northwoods League teams eye June 15 launch; California, New York govs clear way for sports in empty ballparks in June; Another alternative ballpark use during a pandemic: Fore!; Teams find alternative uses for ballparks as entertainment venues; Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League cancels 2020 season; Katz: Don’t assume Goldeyes baseball this summer; NYCBL cancels 2020 season; MINK League and Florida League update plans; Canceled: 2020 New England Collegiate Baseball League season; Expedition League postpones late-May season opening; MiLB teams warn of dire consequences due to state restrictions; Canceled: Little League World Series, regional championships; WCBL postpones 2020 season opener; Canceled: Midnight Sun Baseball Game; FCBL, TCL, NYCBL delay season start; Cape Cod League cancels 2020 season; American Association delays, scales back 2020 season; Fans prioritize safety when considering return to baseball: study; When baseball returns, will fans return as well?