Cal League calls 2020 All-Star Game

The Stockton Ports and the High-A California League have canceled the 2020 All-Star Game and all surrounding events; they will not be rescheduled in 2020.

The scheduled events included numerous outings within Stockton and the surrounding area, a Fan Fest, Home Run Derby, concluding with the All-Star Game, and Fireworks Extravaganza at Banner Island Ballpark on June 23, 2020.

“It is with tremendous disappointment that we announce the cancellation of the 2020 California League All-Star Game and surrounding events at Banner Island Ballpark and throughout the city,” Ports President Pat Filippone said. “While we are disappointed that we will not be able to host this great event in 2020, with the season yet to begin there is no way an All-Star event can be staged properly in the time frame we have. The Ports would like to thank our sponsors for their excitement and support of the event and all of the folks that have purchased tickets to the event.”

“We applaud the Ports for the wonderful All-Star Game events they had planned, but unfortunately the annual highlight of the Cal League season becomes another victim of COVID-19.” California League President Charley Blaney said.

Several leagues have already officially announced the cancelation of 2020 All-Star Games, including the Southern League, Carolina League, Midwest League, Florida State League, Eastern League and the Texas League.

