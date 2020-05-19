Southern League cancels 2020 All-Star Game

We know these announcements are really formalities by this point, but the Southern League officially canceled its 2020 All-Star Game, originally scheduled for June 22-23 at The Ballpark of Jackson, home of the Jackson Generals.

“We are disappointed that we will not host the 2020 Southern League All-Star Game in Jackson due to the coronavirus pandemic,” said Generals GM Marcus Sabata in a press statement.

“We would like to thank all the people who put in so much time and effort to make this a memorable event and we regret that we will not be able to show off all the things that make Jackson and West Tennessee such a great place. We would also like to thank Lowe’s Home Improvement, Budweiser and Le Bonheur for their partnership and we look forward to hosting again in the near future.”

Several leagues have already officially announced the cancelation of 2020 All-Star Games, including the Carolina League, Midwest League, Florida State League, Eastern League and the Texas League.