Globe Life Field tours on tap from Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers are opening Globe Life Field to tours beginning June 1, with small groups allowed to view the new facility while observing social distancing parameters.

Advance tickets for the Globe Life Field Tours are on sale at texasrangers.com/tours. At the present time, all ticket sales will be available on-line only.

“Offering these tours provides an opportunity for our fans to get their first look at the beautiful new Globe Life Field,” said Rangers Executive Vice President, Sports & Entertainment Sean Decker.

“However, the safety and health of everyone is the main consideration. We will be complying with all CDC recommended guidelines and taking extra precautions to aid in the safety of all employees and guests.”

The format and scheduling of the Globe Life Field First Look Tours are subject to change following any changes to the recommended safety and health guidelines.

All First Look Tour tickets include a Globe Life Field branded face covering. Tour tickets cost $25 for adults (ages 15-64), $15 for children (ages 4-14), and children under 36” will be admitted free of charge. In addition, $5 from every tour ticket will be donated to support COVID-19 Relief, and other efforts, through the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation.

Guided tours will be offered most days, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the exception of dates with preexisting events. Tour groups will be limited in size to follow social distancing parameters.

First Look Tours are available for purchase during June and July only. This will be the first, and only, public tour experience offered at this time. All public and group tours were previously postponed in March.