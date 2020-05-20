Fisher Cats bring in new ownership group members

Rick Brenner is back in baseball, this time as an investor as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Class AA; Eastern League) and owner Art Solomon announced the expansion of the team’s ownership group.

Solomon, who has been the sole owner of the Fisher Cats for 15 years, will remain the largest single shareholder of the team. Joining Brenner, the team’s former president and general manager, in the ownership group is Tom Silvia, a longtime financial executive with Fidelity Investments and VineBrook Partners.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rick back to the Fisher Cats family and to have another New Hampshire native like Tom join us,” Solomon said via press release. “Continuing our team’s commitment to the people and communities of New Hampshire is incredibly important to me and this organization. Rick, Tom, and our expanded ownership group all share that same commitment, and that’s why I’m so excited to bring them in as partners.”

“The Fisher Cats are a staple in the Manchester community,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “I want to thank Art Solomon for his continued dedication to the Queen City, and welcome Rick Brenner and Tom Silvia as new partners. I’m proud of the partnership the Fisher Cats have built with the city over the years, and look forward to continuing that work with one of New Hampshire’s most-loved sports teams.”

“It’s rewarding to see our connection to the Granite State grow even stronger,” said Fisher Cats President and Londonderry native Mike Ramshaw. “Our mission is to create a family-friendly destination that New Hampshire can be proud of, and we’re excited to continue that mission for years to come.”