Salt Lake Bees Extend Smith’s Ballpark Protective Netting

The Salt Lake Bees (Class AAA: Pacific Coast League) have announced extended protective netting at Smith’s Ballpark, running the netting farther down both foul lines. The net extension covers nearly to each foul pole down the right and left field lines.

“Fan experience at Smith’s Ballpark is always a top priority and that includes fan safety,” said Bees President Marc Amicone. “We are grateful for our partnership with Salt Lake City that allows us to make upgrades to the ballpark that will ensure a safe environment while enjoying our national pastime.”

The net will be the same braided and knotless Ultra Cross Netting currently stretching from the end of each dugout, allowing for 95% spectator visibility. Additionally, the net will retract in sections 6 and 7 on the first base side and 19 and 20 on the third base side prior to games to preserve fan and player interactions.

