Personnel News: Salem, Lexington

We have personnel news report from the Salem Red Sox (High A; Carolina League) and the Lexington Legends (Low A; Sally League).

In Salem, the Red Sox have announced that Greg Wong will serve as the club’s new Broadcasting and Media Relations Manager and “Voice of the Red Sox” during the 2020 season.

“We have been fortunate over the years to have been blessed with so many great broadcasters and we are excited that Greg is next in line to carry the torch,” said General Manager, Allen Lawrence. “We had a lot of great applicants but Greg stood above the others, not only in terms of calling a game but also his understanding for the importance of community involvement.”

Wong enters his fifth season in Minor League Baseball after serving as a Broadcaster for the Sacramento River Cats (Class AAA; Pacific Coast League). He has also served as the Media Relations and Broadcasting Assistant for the Harrisburg Senators (Class AA; Eastern League) and West Virginia Power (Low A; Sally League).

Wong was born and raised in Berkley, California and grew up attending San Francisco Giants games at AT&T Park where he fell in love with baseball. Wong graduated from the University of California at Davis in 2015 where he got his start in sports broadcasting as the Sports Director of the student radio station. Most recently, along with his work with the River Cats, Wong has served as the play-by-play radio broadcaster of UC Davis Women’s Basketball, calling their 2nd ever NCAA tournament appearance in 2019 and was named one of the best collegiate sportscasters in the country by the Sportscasters Talent Agency of America in 2015.

“I’m beyond thrilled to join the Salem Red Sox organization and be a part of the Salem and Roanoke Valley communities,” said Wong. “It’s an honor to follow in the footsteps of so many great broadcasters that have passed through Salem and I hope to carry on that legacy. I’m extremely grateful to Allen Lawrence, Steven Elovich and the rest of the front office for allowing me this incredible opportunity and I look forward to calling Salem Memorial Ballpark home.”

—

In Lexington, the Legends have announced that Andrew Murphy will serve as their Broadcaster and Media Relations Director for the 2020 Season.

Murphy, a native of St. Louis, MO, is no stranger to the bluegrass as he has spent the last four years studying business management and communication at the University of Kentucky. He first found a passion for calling games at the Legends’ own Whitaker Bank Ballpark, where he studied under trailblazer Emma Tiedemann in 2018.

“Lexington is my second home, and the Legends have given me so much over the past few years. I can’t express my thanks enough, except to give it my all in the booth and around the community this season,” said Murphy.

In 2019, Murphy called games for the Duluth Huskies (summer collegiate; Northwoods League). In addition to broadcasting, he has served as an Athletics Media Relations Assistant at the University of Kentucky for three years.

“We are thrilled to have Andrew join the Lexington Legends for our 20th Anniversary season as we go for our third League Championship in a row. Andrew’s energy and enthusiasm are a perfect fit with our winning culture on and off the field”, said Andy Shea, President & CEO of the Lexington Legends.