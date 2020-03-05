Top Menu

Yard Goats Extending Dunkin’ Donuts Park Netting

By on March 5, 2020 in Minor-League Baseball, News

Dunkin' Donuts Park Extended Netting Photo

The Hartford Yard Goats (Class AA; Eastern League) are extending protective netting at Dunkin’ Donuts Park, with the project to be completed in advance of the 2020 season.

The new netting will extend through section 121 to the Bears BBQ wall in left field, and through section 101 in right field. This expansion ensures that the majority of the seating areas will be protected from batted and thrown balls. While netting previously has guarded fans in Sections 105 to 117 and 124 to 128, the expanded netting will cover most of the seats in the lower seating areas.

“After evaluating the fan experience last season, we will be installing additional netting that goes beyond Minor League Baseball requirements,” said Yard Goats General Manager Mike Abramson. “Our fan safety has always been our top priority, and we’re confident this ultra-sheer netting will not distract from fans’ enjoyment of the game, but will offer additional key safety measures to all of our guests.”

The Yard Goats open the 2020 season on Thursday, April 9th at 7:10 PM EST against the Portland Sea Dogs.

Image courtesy Hartford Yard Goats. 

