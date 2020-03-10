Victoria HarbourCats Extending Protective Netting

Top Menu

By on March 10, 2020 in Summer Collegiate, Summer Collegiate News

The Victoria HarbourCats (summer collegiate; West Coast League) are extending protective netting at Wilson’s Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park, with the project to be completed by their late May opener. 

Through this project, the HarbourCats will install a new transparent netting material behind home plate. In addition, netting along the home dugout side (first base/right field) will be extended higher and longer. Geric Construction, as part of a two-year agreement focusing on safety and sight lines, is sponsoring the work.

The coordinated projects will be completed in time for the first game, slated for May 30.

“We have worked with Ed [Geric] and his team for many years now, and his desire is always to look for edges in making games more and more enjoyable,” said Jim Swanson, GM/Managing Partner of the HarbourCats. “Safety is important, and providing a comfortable environment adds to a day at the park. We thank Geric Construction for being a big part of helping us lead the West Coast League in attendance. The experience is key to that.”

Geric has helped the HarbourCats add drink holders, padded seating and other improvements in the past few years.

