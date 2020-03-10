It’s Best of the Ballparks 2020, Grapefruit League Edition!

Voting is now open in the Best of the Ballparks 2020 fan vote, Grapefruit League edition — and we want to hear from you about your favorite spring-training ballparks!

The Best of the Ballpark votes have evolved as a popular offering among Ballpark Digest readers, and we’re happy to extend it once again to Grapefruit League facilities. Today we begin with the Best of the Ballparks 2020 vote for Grapefruit League ballparks; later today we launch the Cactus League competition.

Some things to note. First, you are allowed to vote multiple times, but you can only vote once per day. Second, you don’t need to fill out a full slate: partially filled votes will count. A running tally of the vote will be presented, and you can view the results to date in the brackets graphic at the bottom of this page.







